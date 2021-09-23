Mystery Salmonella Outbreak Expands to 279 Sick and 26 Hospitalized

by

The mystery Salmonella outbreak has suddenly expanded to 279 sick and 26 hospitalized in 29 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an increase of 152 new patients and eight new hospitalizations in just the last four days, with four more states added to the total. The pathogen is Salmonella Oranienburg. The government still does not know what food has caused this massive outbreak.

And since Salmonella illnesses are very underreported, with a multiplier used by epidemiologists of 29, there could be more than 8,000 people sick in just this particular outbreak.

The patient case count by state is: Arkansas (7), California (5), Connecticut (5), Florida (2), Illinois (28), Indiana (1), Iowa (1), Kansas (6), Maryland (9), Massachusetts (10), Michigan (4), Minnesota (19), Missouri (3), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (4), New Mexico (6), New York (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (40), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (4), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (5), Tennessee (1), Texas (81), Utah (2), Virginia (22), and Wisconsin (8). Illness onset dates range from August 3, 2021 to September 13, 2021. The patient age range is from less than 1 year to 89 years. Of 86 people who gave information to officials, 26 are hospitalized, for a rate of 30%, which is higher than the typical rate.

While several subclusters have been identified at restaurants in multiple states, the CDC has not identified a specific food item as the potential source in this outbreak. Investigating these Salmonella subclusters can sometimes solve an outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against restaurants, grocery stores, and food processors, said, “We certainly hope that the government solves this mystery soon so this rapidly expanding outbreak can end. No one should get sick just because they bought food at grocery store or ate at a restaurant.”

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection can include a fever and chills, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people get sick within six to 72 hours after infection, but sometimes the illness won’t start for six days. If you are experiencing diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea, signs of dehydration, or inability to keep liquids down, see your doctor.

Before you see your doctor, write down what you ate the week before you got sick as best as you can remember. Ask for a test for Salmonella food poisoning. And if you are contacted by a public health investigator, answer questions because you may be able to provide information that solves this mystery Salmonella outbreak.