A cilantro condiment cup has tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg, according to the latest update on the mystery Salmonella outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the sample was then from a takeout condiment cup containing cilantro, lime, and onions.

State and local officials have collected food items from one of the restaurants where sick people ate. But because multiple food items were ini the condiment cup and in the sample that was tested, it is “not possible” to know which food item was contaminated. Public health officials are using this information together with other information to help narrow the list of possible foods that may be linked to these illnesses.

But in a dendrogram that was posted on the National Center for Biotechnology Information site, cilantro has tested positive for Salmonella Oranienburg, the bacteria that has caused this outbreak. The cilantro condiment cup is another clue that may help solve this outbreak.

The case count in this outbreak remains at 279 with in 29 states, with 26 people hospitalized. The case count by state is: Arkansas (7), California (5), Connecticut (5), Florida (2), Illinois (28), Indiana (1), Iowa (1), Kansas (6), Maryland (9), Massachusetts (10), Michigan (4), Minnesota (19), Missouri (3), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (4), New Mexico (6), New York (2), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (40), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (4), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (5), Tennessee (1), Texas (81), Utah (2), Virginia (22), and Wisconsin (8).

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually start six hours to three days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen, although some people don’t get sick until six days later. People usually suffer from fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, upset stomach and nausea, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody and watery.

If you have eaten at a restaurant, especially if you ate cilantro, and have been ill with these symptoms, or bought cilantro from a grocery store and used it at home, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.