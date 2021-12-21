Listeria Outbreak May Be Associated with Fresh Express Fresh Salad Items

by

A Listeria outbreak that may be associated with Fresh Express fresh salad items is referenced in a massive recall notice posted by the company. This recall is not yet posted on the FDA website, and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) have not announced the outbreak. However, a December 18, 2021 press release issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that they found Listeria monocytogenes in the company’s Sweet Hearts Romaine Lettuce Sweet Butter Lettuce. At that point Fresh Express had notified grocery stores that salads packaged in their Streamwood, IL facility should be recalled. Fresh Express did not issue a public recall notice by press release until December 20th.

In its recall notice press release Fresh Express stated that there are: “ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.” This would seem to indicate that at least ten people have been sickened in a linked outbreak. We do not know the patient age range or where those patients live, or illness onset dates.

All of these products were manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility. Fresh Express has stopped production at that venue and has initiated a complete sanitation review.

Fresh Express Salads Recalled in 18 states and Two Canadian Provinces

You can see the very long list of recalled products on the press release page, along with product codes and UPC numbers. The recall includes all use by dates of fresh salad items with the product codes that range rom Z324 through Z350. You can find the product codes on the front of the package below the use by date.

The brand names include Bowl & Basket, Fresh Express, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Market District, Marketside (Walmart), O Organics (Albertsons), Signature Farms (Albertsons), Simply Nature (ALDI), Weis Fresh From the Field, and Wellesley Farms (BJs). They were also sold at Hannaford.

The salads were distributed at the retail level in:

Connecticut

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

Manitoba, Canada

Ontario, Canada

All Fresh Express salads sold in the listed locations should be considered part of this recall. There are also a number of store brand and third party labeled salads that are included in the recall. A partial list of affected salads includes:

Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach

Fresh Express 50/50 Mix

Fresh Express Iceberg Garden

Fresh Express Kit Caesar

Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach

Fresh Express Premium Romaine

Giant Eagle Baby Spinach

Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine

Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad

Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar salad

Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix

O Organics Organic Spring Mix

Signature Farms Baby Spinach

Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens

Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach

Wellesley Farms Organic Super Greens

Risk of Listeria Infection From Consumption of Fresh Express Salads

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund. Clean your fridge after you discard these items.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill, but this infection can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, infection in the newborn, and premature labor. If you have eaten these products and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.