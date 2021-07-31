Milwaukee Police Food Poisoning Outbreak Sickens Eleven

by

A Milwaukee police food poisoning incident allegedly sickened eleven police officers at a retirement party. Several officers had to seek treatment at local hospitals. According to news reports, the food was apparently prepared privately and didn’t come from a restaurant and it was not catered. The officers work at Police District 5, which covers the area just north of the downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

The event was for the retirement of a police supervisor and promotion of another officer. People started getting sick hours after the party.

While there is no word on exactly which pathogen may have made these officers sick, there are some clues in the timing of the outbreak. Food poisoning that occurs so soon after eating could be caused by several pathogens, including Clostridium perfringens, norovirus, Staphylococcus aureus, and Salmonella.

Clostridium perfringens outbreaks usually occur when large amounts of food are served to crowds. This bacteria is present in human intestines and in the environment. Symptoms include abdominal pain, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and nausea. People usually start getting sick within a few hours of exposure to the pathogen.

Norovirus is the most common food poisoning illness in the world. This virus is very contagious and causes symptoms within a few hours of ingestion. This virus is spread person-to-person, and through contaminated food and drink. Symptoms of this illness include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, body aches, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

Staphylococcus aureus food poisoning symptoms are sudden and abrupt. People usually get sick within 30 minutes to three hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. This illness is most commonly caused by improper food handling, especially food prepared at home. Symptoms ill;ude nauseas, vomiting, and abdominal cramps without or without diarrhea. Patients can suffer from dehydration and hypotension (low blood pressure). Foods that are commonly contaminated with this bacteria include meats, eggs, poultry, milk and dairy sprouts, cream filled pastries and cakes, sandwich fillings, and salads.

Salmonella food poisoning symptoms typically start within six to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that is bloody.

If you ate at that event and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Milwaukee Police food poisoning outbreak.