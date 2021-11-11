Mystery Listeria Outbreak Ends; Three Other Outbreaks Still Active

by

The mystery Listeria outbreak has ended, and three other outbreaks on the FDA Core Outbreak Investigation Table are still active, according to the FDA. The three active outbreak investigations include the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to onions imported from Mexico; the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to Northeast Seafood in Colorado; and the acute non-viral hepatitis outbreak linked to Real Water Alkaline Bottled Water.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak sickened 20 people, which is large for an outbreak caused by that pathogen. We do not know which states the patients live in, how many are sick in each state, illness onset dates, whether or not anyone was hospitalized, or patient age ranges. The FDA did initiate traceback, they conducted on-side inspections, and sample collection and analysis were initiated. But no information has been released about any possible product or restaurant that may have been linked to this outbreak.

Some outbreaks like this mystery Listeria outbreak are just never solved, for various reasons. Records may not have been kept properly, or traceback could be unsuccessful. Or the food that may have been contaminated could have been consumed or discarded before inspectors were brought in.

The onion Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak case count remains at 808 sick in 37 states, with 157 people hospitalized. Many recalls have been issued for red, white, and yellow onions imported from Mexico by ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms.

The seafood Salmonella Thompson outbreak case count remains at 102 sick in 14 states. Most of those patients live in Colorado, and patients from other states visited Colorado before they got sick. Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass sold at restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado have been recalled.

In the acute non-viral hepatitis outbreak linked to Real Water Alkaline Water, the case count is at 16 probable, and one suspected, with one person who has died. The last illness onset date was December 3, 2020. That water has been recalled and Real Water agreed to cease operations until it could comply with the FD&C Act and other requirements listed in a consent decree.