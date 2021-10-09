Northeast Seafood Salmonella Thompson Outbreak Sickens 102

by

A Northeast Seafood Salmonella Thompson outbreak has sickened at least 102 people in 14 states according to the FDA. Nineteen people are hospitalized because they are so sick. This outbreak is linked to Northeast Seafood Products fish that the company manufactured or processed. That company is located in Denver, Colorado.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (1), Colorado (82), Connecticut (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Virginia (2), Washington (2), Wisconsin (2), and Wyoming (2). The last illness onset date was September 7, 2021. We don’t know the patient age range yet or the hospitalization rate; that will be in the CDC outbreak notice.

According to the CDC, most of the patients either live in Colorado or reported that they traveled to Colorado during the week they got sick. Only two people in the current outbreak case count did not go to Colorado before they got sick.

FDA’s traceback investigation revealed that Northeast Seafood Products was a common distributor among illness subclusters. Environmental samples were collected from Northeast Seafood Products Inc. On October 7, 2021, those samples collected from that company’s facility tested positive for Salmonella Thompson and were a match to the outbreak strain through whole genome sequencing (WGS).

On October 8, 2021, Northeast Seafood Products recalled Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass. [As of press time, the recall notice had not been posted.] These products were sold to restaurants and also through Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts supermarkets is not being recalled.

The outbreak notice did say that distribution has been confirmed in Colorado, but that the fish could have been distributed to more states. Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily shut down production.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against restaurants, food producers, and grocery store chains, said, “It’s great that the FDA allegedly identified the products in this outbreak so that hopefully more people will not get sick. And the swift recall will help.”

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat any of the recalled seafood. The FDA recommends that anyone who may have purchased these products check their refrigerators or freezers and throw them away. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these items.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick six to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. If you have eaten any of the recalled seafood and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Northeast Seafood Salmonella Thompson outbreak.