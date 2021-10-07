New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Added to FDA Core Table

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added to the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. And the mystery Salmonella Thompson outbreak case count has increased. As always, not much information is provided in the table. We don’t know where sick people live, their age ranges, or illness onset dates.

In the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, no product has been linked to the illnesses yet. although traceback has been initiated. There are at least 20 people sick in this outbreak, which is pretty large for a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

In the past, Listeria outbreaks have been linked to Tyson frozen diced chicken, El Abuelito Queso Fresco Cheese, deli meats, ice cream, enoki mushrooms, and Almark Foods shell eggs. As you can see, this pathogen can contaminate just about any food.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. This long incubation time frame can make identifying contaminated food more difficult. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea.

People who are most likely to become seriously ill from this infection include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system. Listeria outbreaks are usually quite small, so an outbreak with 20 people sick is already really large.

The Salmonella Thompson outbreak has grown to include 93 people, an increase of 10 more patients since the last update five days ago. In that outbreak, traceback has been initiated, on-site inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected and sent to labs for analysis. But no food has been identified yet, and no recall has been issued.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, upset stomach, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Symptoms usually start six to 72 hours after infection.

If you have been ill with symptoms of listeriosis or salmonellosis, see your doctor. Your illness may help solve these outbreaks.