New Salmonella Duisburg Outbreak; Salmonella Miami Outbreak Closed

by

On the FDA CORE Investigation table, a new Salmonella Duisburg outbreak has been identified, while the unsolved Salmonella Miami outbreak has been closed. Five people are sick in the new Salmonella Duisburg outbreak.

Products and/or facilities linked to this new outbreak have not been identified. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or possible hospitalizations of the patients, nor do we have any clues to what the FDA may be investigating. No recall has been initiated, no traceback has been started, no on-site inspections have been initiated, and the government has not started sample collection and analysis.

The FDA does not release any of this information unless they know of actions that consumers can take to protect themselves. So people have to follow the usual food safety rules: cook food to safe final internal temperatures, avoid cross-contamination between raw meats, poultry, and eggs and other foods, and practice good hygiene in the kitchen.

The Salmonella Miami outbreak sickened at least 65 people; we don’t know any details about the patients. The FDA did initiate traceback and has collected samples and analyzed them, but did not release any of that data either. There was no recall associated with this outbreak, nor on-site inspections of any facilities.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. Symptoms usually begin 6 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen. While most people recover on their own, some do become ill enough to be hospitalized. And some patients, even those who have recovered completely, may have long term health complications after this infection, including reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.