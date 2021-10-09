Northeast Seafood Fish Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

by

Northeast Seafood fish are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, as the FDA and CDC say the products are linked to a Salmonella Thompson outbreak. At least 102 people are sick, and 19 people have been hospitalized. The recalling company is Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado.

The voluntary recall is being issued for fresh raw seafood that was processed at the company’s facility. The recalled fish items are:

Haddock

Monkfish

Bone-in Trout

Grouper

Red Snapper

Red Rock Cod

Ocean Perch

Pacific Cod

Halibut

Coho Salmon

Atlantic Salmon Portions

Lane Snapper

Tilapia

All Natural Salmon Fillet

Pacific Sold

Farm Raised Striped Bass

The fish was sold from May 2021 to October 7, 2021 to restaurants in Colorado and also to Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The fish was sold out of the grocery store’s fresh seafood cases. The Pacific Cod that was distributed through Sprouts, however, is not part of this recall.

The recall was triggered by positive Salmonella samples in the fish during an FDA inspection. The recall notice states “FDA and CDC have informed us that these positive samples are linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illness.” The company has shut down the production area until the FDA and the company determine that the problem has been fixed.

If you purchased any of these Northeast Seafood fish products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. The potential for cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the fish away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the fish.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning can take six hours to 72 hours to begin, although sometimes the incubation period can be as long as two weeks. Symptoms include chills and fever, nausea and vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have purchased these items, or have eaten them at a restaurant, and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to Northeast Seafood fish products.