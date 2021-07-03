Precooked Chicken Listeria Outbreak Sickens 3 in Delaware and Texas

by

A precooked chicken Listeria outbreak has sickened three people in Delaware and Texas. All three patients have been hospitalized, and one person who lived in Texas has sadly died. Public health officials are investigating to discover which precooked chicken products are making people sick. The investigation notice states that this outbreak may be larger than officials think, and may not be limited to Delaware and Texas.

All of the patients in this outbreak were served precooked chicken at a long term care facility or a hospital. The CDC says that those types of facilities should take extra precaution and not serve any cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as chicken salad, unless the chicken was reheated first to 165°F.

The case count by state is: Delaware (1), and Texas (2). Illness onset dates range from April 6, 2021 to June 5, 2021. The patient age range is from 60 to 95 years.

Officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. The facilities in question served many food items, including meals prepared with precooked chicken. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that some precooked chicken products may be contained with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Officials are using the PulseNet system to try to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria in isolates taken from patients are identical, which suggests that they got sick from eating the same food.

And the USDA found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes in two samples of precooked chicken products during routine product testing. The brand or brands were not named. USDA and state partners are collecting food purchase records from the long-term care facility and hospital where the patients were staying, which were not named, to try to find a common precooked chicken product.

Until the government knows more about this outbreak, the CDC is advising people who are at higher risk for severe Listeria monocytogenes infections, such as people over age 65 pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system, to take extra precaution if they choose to eat precooked chicken. Reheat precooked chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F before you eat it or use it in recipes. Do not eat cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as chicken salad or a chicken spread, unless you are sure the chicken was reheated before it was used to make the recipe.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Listeria lawsuits and families in wrongful death lawsuits, said, “It is tragic when people get sick from ready-to-eat foods, especially in facilities such as hospitals. We hope that the CDC solves this outbreak soon and identifies products and that no more illnesses occur.”

Symptoms of listeriosis, the severe illness caused by this pathogen, include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, loss of balance, and confusion. Patients with nausea and diarrhea only usually recover without medical treatment. Pregnant women often have a milder illness similar to the flu, with fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but this infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature labor. Symptoms can appear a week to 50 days after infection, usually within one to four weeks.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have any of these symptoms. You may be part of this precooked chicken Listeria outbreak.