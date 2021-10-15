Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Kirkwood Breaded Stuffed Chicken Ends

by

The Salmonella outbreak linked to Kirkwood breaded stuffed chicken produced by Serenade Foods has ended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In all, 36 people in 11 states have been sickened. Twelve people were hospitalized.

The patient case count by state is: Arizona (4), Arkansas (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (10), Indiana (4), Michigan (1), Minnesota (4), Nevada (1), New York (7), Ohio (1), and Oklahoma (2). The new cases since the last update on August 11, 2021 are from Arkansas, Ohio, and Oklahoma. The case count increased by eight patients since that last update.

Illness onset dates ranged from February 21, 2021 to August 16, 2021. The patient age range is from one year to 83 years. Of 32 people who gave information to investigators, 12 were hospitalized, for a rate of 37.5%, which is much higher than the typical rate of 20%. Of the 27 people interviewed by public health officials, 14, or 52%, sad they prepared and ate frozen breaded stuffed chicken products before they got sick.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu. Indiana officials collected unopened packages of Kirkwood Chicken, Broccoli and Cheese from a sick person’s house and also found the outbreak strain.

A recall was issued by Serenade Foods for these products on August 9 2021. They all have the establishment number P-2375 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products are no longer for sale, but they are most likely in consumers’ freezers. They include:

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)

Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code BR 1056; best if used by Feb 25 2023)

Whole genome sequencing performed on patient isolates showed that the bacteria that made them sick was closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pan and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak linked to Kirkwood raw breaded stuffed chicken breasts.