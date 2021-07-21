Salmonella Weltevreden Shrimp Outbreak Ends With Six Ill

by

The Salmonella Weltevreden shrimp outbreak has ended with six people sick in two states, according to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This outbreak was linked to a recalled product: shrimp imported from India by Avanti Frozen Foods.

The patient case count is: Arizona (2) and Nevada (4). This case count has not increased since the initial investigation report was released almost a month ago. The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years of age. Of five people who gave information about their condition to the CDC, two were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 40%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak. And of those interviewed, all said they ate shrimp the week before they got sick.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory evidence indicated that frozen cooked shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods of India was contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and made people sick. The FDA found Salmonella in a sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp that was collected as part of the FDA’s Imported Seafood Compliance Program.

A recall was issued on June 25, 2021. The frozen precooked shrimp was sold under many different brand names, including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres, and Waterfront Bistro. The recalled shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently.

Even though this Salmonella Weltevreden shrimp outbreak is over, some people may still have the recalled shrimp in their home freezers. Check your freezer carefully to see if you have purchased any of this recalled product. If you do have it, do not eat it. Throw the shrimp away in a double sealed package in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your freezer or refrigerator or wherever the shrimp was stored with soap and water. Also wash cutting boards, countertops, and items and utensils.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. If you have eaten shrimp recently and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Weltevreden shrimp outbreak.