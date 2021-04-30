by

What are the current food poisoning outbreaks in the U.S.? There are three active foodborne illness outbreak investigations that are ongoing, and one outbreak linked to a type of bottled water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those four outbreaks do not include the active E. coli O145:H28 outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Investigation Outbreak table, which has no food or facility associated with it yet.

Salmonella Hadar Ground Turkey Outbreak

The first current food poisoning outbreak is the Salmonella Hadar outbreak linked to ground turkey that was last updated on April 12, 2021. At least 28 people from 12 states are sick in that outbreak. Two people have been hospitalized because they are so ill.

Three brands of ground turkey have been recalled in association with that outbreak. They are Nature’s Promise 94% lean 1 pound packages with dates 1/1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10; Wegman 94% lean 1 pound and 3 pound packages with dates 1/3, 1/4, 1/8, and 1/10; and Plainville Farms 93% lean 1 pound packages with date 1/10. These products are no longer available in stores but they could be in consumers’ home freezers.

Illness onset dates range from December 28, 2020 to March 4, 2021. The outbreak notice states that the true number of patients is likely much higher than the case count, and they may live in more states than the 12 reported because most people do not seek medical care for Salmonella infections.

Officials found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Hadar in an unopened package of Plainville Brands ground turkey in a patient’s freezer. But not all of these illnesses in this outbreak are linked to the ground turkey produced by that company. Many different brands of ground turkey from multiple stores were purchased by patients.

Listeria Monocytogenes El Abuelito Cheese Queso Fresco Outbreak

The second current outbreak is the Listeira monocytogenes outbreak linked to Queso Fresco cheese made by El Abuelito Cheese Inc. This outbreak has sickened 11 people in 4 states. One person living in Maryland has died. Ten of the patients have been hospitalized. This outbreak was last updated on March 1, 2021.

El Abuelito has recalled quesillo and requesón cheeses in addition to the queso fresco cheeses that were produced in the same facility. The brand names of those different cheeses include El Abuelito, Rio Grande, Rio Lindo, El Viejito, El Paisano, El Sabrosito, La Cima, Quesos Finos, San Carlos, and Ideal.

On February 16, 2021, test results found Listeria monocytogenes in samples of El Abuelito brand queso fresco cheese. Whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria in the cheese is closely related to the isolates taken from patients. That means people likely got sick from eating this cheese.

Illness onset dates range from October 20, 2020 to February 14, 2021. Again, the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number being reported, and people who do not live in the states where ill persons have been identified may be sick.

Jule’s Cashew Brie Salmonella Duisburg Outbreak

The third foodborne illness outbreak is the Salmonella Duisburg outbreak linked to Jule’s Cashew Brie, a vegan cheese substitute. In that outbreak, five people in three states are sick, and two people have been hospitalized. This outbreak was last updated on April 23, 2021.

Illness onset date range from February 1, 2021 to February 27, 2021. Of the five patients interviewed, three said they ate Jule’s truffle cashew brie, which is the only common product identified in this investigation.

All Jule’s Foods products with all expiration date have been recalled. They include Jule’s cashew brie (classic), Jule’s truffle cashew brie, Jule’s black garlic cashew brie, Jule’s artichoke spinach dip, and Jule’s vegan ranch dressing. California officials found Salmonella in samples of all varieties of the cashew brie collected from grocery stores, but officials do not yet know if this bacteria is the outbreak strain.

Real Water Non-Viral Hepatitis Outbreak

And the last outbreak is the Real Water non-viral hepatitis outbreak that has sickened 11 people in Nevada, with one probable case. Five of these patients are children, and the rest are adults.

Non-viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver that may be caused by chemicals, prescriptions, and supplements. This inflammation can cause scarring and may necessitate the need for liver transplants.

Real Water is and alkaline water product that is offered for sale in several different sizes, including 3 and 5 gallon containers that are sold through delivery. This product may still be for sale through online retailers. If you see Real Water alkalized water for sale, report it to your region’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator.

Protect Yourself and Your Family

These outbreaks highlight the need to stay aware of recalls and outbreak announcements. Any food can be contaminated with pathogens that can make you sick. You should also know the symptoms of the major foodborne pathogens, so you can seek treatment if necessary.