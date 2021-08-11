Where Were Milford Valley Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken Products Sold?

by

The Salmonella enteritidis raw frozen stuffed chicken breast outbreak has now sickened at least 28 people in eight states. We know that Serenade Foods products have been recalled and may be associated with this outbreak. But where were the Dutch Farms Milford Valley Kirkwood stuffed chicken breast products sold? The USDA has yet to release a retail distribution list.

One of the brand names, Kirkwood, is sold at ALDI stores. And indeed, ALDI has posted a recall notice on their site. Kirkwood Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Chicken and Kirkwood Cordon Bleu Stuffed Chicken are both recalled. The Broccoli & Cheese variety is sold in 5 ounce individually wrapped packages, with UPC number 4099100005219 and best if used by date February 24, 2023. The Cordon Bleu variety is also in 5 ounce plastic packages. The UPC number for that product is 4099100007916 and the best if used by date is February 25, 2023.

The Broccoli & Cheese products raw breaded stuffed chicken products were sold at select stores in these states: Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. And the Cordon Bleu products were sold in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. ALDI has removed these products from store shelves.

The USDA found the outbreak strain of Salmonella enteritidis in an unopened package of Kirkwood Broccoli & Cheese Stuffed Chicken taken from a patient’s home in Indiana.

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu was sold at Market Basket stores. That product is in 10 ounce packages, with two individually wrapped pieces inside, with UPC number 07398133381. Market Basket stores are located in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island.

We don’t know where the Dutch Farms Broccoli & Cheese and the Milford Valley Broccoli & Cheese stuffed chicken products were recalled. We will keep checking store websites to find where the Milford Valley Kirkwood Stuffed Chicken products were sold and will keep you updated.

If you bought these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. Throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten the recalled products and have been sick with these symptoms, call your doctor. Even after you recover completely, you could still develop health problems after this infection that include high blood pressure and irritable bowel syndrome.