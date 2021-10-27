Which Walmart Stores Sold BH&G Sprays Linked to Melioidosis Outbreak?

by

There is a melioidosis outbreak linked to Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Sprays with Gemstones that has sickened four people and killed two. The patients are from Kansas, Georgia, Minnesota, and Texas. The sprays were sold at Walmart stores and at Walmart online. But which Walmart stores sold BH&G sprays linked to this outbreak?

The sprays are contaminated with a bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei that causes melioidosis. The CDC confirmed that the bacteria in the spray is a genetic match to patient isolates, which means that the spray or one of its ingredients caused this outbreak. The spray was recalled.

Anyone who purchased this product needs to dispose of it immediately, following CDC instructions. And consumers need to know which Walmart stores sold this product. Walmart has posted a list of the specific stores that may have carried this product, which are located in certain cities in these states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Now that you know which Walmart stores sold BH&G sprays linked to this outbreak, please check your home to see if you have this spray or the other five scents in the same product line. If you do, stop using it immediately.

Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this spray. And wash any linens that may have been sprayed with the product in hot water and laundry detergent and dry in a hot dryer. Also clean any surfaces with undiluted antiseptic.

Symptoms of melioidosis as a pulmonary infection mimic illness from mild bronchitis to severe pneumonia. Symptoms usually include a high fever, headache, weight loss, a cough, chest pain, and general muscle soreness. If you used that aromatherapy spray and have been ill, see your doctor as soon as possible.