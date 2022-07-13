Big Olaf Ice Cream Linked to Listeria Outbreak Also Sold in Ohio

by

Big Olaf ice cream that is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was also sold in Ohio in addition to Florida, according to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ice cream was finally recalled today, July 13, 2022, after the FDA said that the product was still being sold even after a recall was allegedly issued by the company last week.

The ice cream was sold or served at Big Olaf retailers, restaurants, and senior homes in Florida, and was also sold at one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio. That outlet was not named. The ice cream was sold in plastic pint-size containers, in plastic 1/2 gallon containers, and was sold to independent retail stores in plastic 2.5-gallon scoopable tubs.

All flavors and lots of Big Olaf ice cream through the expiration date of 6/30/2022 are included in this recall. No store should sell or serve this ice cream. If you have this ice cream in your home, discard it immediately even if some has been eaten and no one is sick.

There are two reasons for this. First, it can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to appear. And second, any product will not be evenly contaminated with bacteria. The pathogen can clump in tiny areas.

The case count remains at 23 illnesses in these ten states: Colorado (1), Florida (12), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (2), and Pennsylvania (1). Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and one person, who lived in Illinois, has died. Twelve of those patients live in Florida, and nine said they traveled to that state before they got sick. Illness onset dates range from January 24, 2021 through June 12, 2022. Five of the ill persons are pregnant.

This outbreak could still grow, because of the lag time of the infection and because it takes time for people to see a doctor, get tested, have that test evaluated, then send information to the CDC and local and state health authorities.

For people at high risk for serious complications from listeriosis, which include the very young, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses, the symptoms of listeriosis include a fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nauseas, diarrhea, and muscle aches. Pregnant people may only feel like they have a mild case of the flu, but this illness causes miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and infection in the newborn.

If you have eaten this ice cream and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.