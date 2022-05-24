Buba Noodle Bar Salmonella Outbreak in NH Sickens Seven

by

A Buba Noodle Bar Salmonella outbreak in New Hampshire has sickened at last seven people, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health nd Human Services. The restaurant is located at 36 Lowell Street in Manchester.

As of May 22, 2022, seven people have been diagnosed with Salmonella Enteritidis infections after eating at that location. One person has been hospitalized. Several other potential patients are under investigation. We do not know the illness onset dates or the ages of the patients.

Buba Noodle Bar voluntarily closed on May 20, 2022 while a public health investigation is being conducted. The restaurant is partnering with public health officials to help find the source of these illnesses. Salmonella can contaminate food in several ways – through issues in the supply chain, improper food handling, or a sick worker.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement, “Anybody who develops a gastrointestinal illness within 7 days after eating at the Buba Noodle Bar restaurant should contact their primary care provider for Salmonella testing. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection most commonly include fever, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms usually will improve without antibiotics; however, more serious infection can occur.”

Since most people who contract this infection do not see a doctor, this outbreak may be larger than reported. And since there are long term complications of a Salmonella infection that include myocarditis and irritable bowel syndrome, anyone who has experienced this illness should tell their doctor.

If you ate at the Buba Noodle Bar restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.