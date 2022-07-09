CDC Reiterates Warning Against Big Olaf Ice Cream Listeria Possibility

by

The CDC has reiterated its warning against Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes possibility, telling consumers to avoid it and throw it out if they have any in their home freezers. The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak the CDC is investigating is linked to ice cream, and the CDC has named Big Olaf brand in connection with its investigation.

The case count remains at 23 illnesses in 10 states: Colorado (1), Florida (12), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (2), and Pennsylvania (1). Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and one person, who lived in Illinois, has died. Twelve of those patients live in Florida, and nine said they traveled to that state before they got sick. Illness onset dates range from January 24, 2021 through June 12, 2022. Five of the ill persons are pregnant.

The CDC update reads: “Do not eat Big Olaf Creamery ice cream. If you have any Big Olaf Creamery ice cream at home, throw it away. If you are in Florida and don’t know if the ice cream being sold is Big Olaf Creamery brand, ask the store before you buy or eat it. Clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched the ice cream.”

The company has denied responsibility and has issued a statement that says they are being targeted and that their brand hasn’t been confirmed to be linked to the illnesses. According to the CDC, all 18 patients who were interviewed said they ate ice cream before they got sick. Ten of those 18 patients, or 56%, who were interviewed said they ate Big Olaf ice cream or ate at a restaurant that may have served that brand before they got sick.

Seven patients are identified as part of three illness clusters, which is a group of two or more people who don’t live in the same household but who eat food from the same location before they get sick. All three illness clusters were at retail locations that sell Big Olaf Creamery ice cream.

This warning against Big Olaf ice cream means that if you have this ice cream in your home, discard it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product. And clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution; Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing temperatures.

If you ate this ice cream, or think you may have, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are in a group that is high risk for serious complications from this infection. Those people include the elderly, the very young, pregnant people, anyone with a compromised immune system, or anyone with a chronic illness such as diabetes. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and muscle aches. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.