Chili’s South Indian Cuisine Salmonella Outbreak in WA Sickens 3

A Salmonella outbreak is associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle, Washington and has sickened at least three people, according to Seattle and King County Public Health. The restaurant is located at 4220 University Way Northeast in Seattle.

Public health has not determined how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant. Salmonella can spread through contaminated food items, environmental surfaces, and from person to person.

The meal dates were September 17 and September 23, 2022. Three people from two separate meal parties got sick after eating at the restaurant. All of the patients developed the same symptoms consistent with salmonellosis, including nausea, vomitingSa, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. No ill employees have been identified.

Public health officials conducted interviews with patients to try to identify common exposures. All of the patients got sick after eating food from Chili’s South Indian Cuisine restaurant.

Two of the cases have confirmed testing indicated infections with Salmonella. Both cases have the same strain of Salmonella, based on whole genome sequencing conducted at the Washington State Public Health Laboratory. The third case did not have confirmatory testing, but had symptoms consistent with salmonellosis, and is epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

Environmental health investigators visited the restaurant on October 19, 2022. They identified sanitizing issues, potential cross-contamination, inadequate hand washing, and lack of proper access to handwashing stations. Corrective actions were taken during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected within two weeks to ensure compliance with food safety laws.

Investigators made sure that management knows that ill staff are not allowed to work until they do not have symptoms of sickness. They also provided education about preventing the spread of Salmonella and other pathogens, including proper cooking methods.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically begin six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. Symptoms include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover without medical care, but all patients, even after full recovery, run the risk of developing serious health complications later, including endocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have eaten at that restaurant and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Chili’s South Indian Cuisine Salmonella outbreak.