The cyclospora outbreak announced by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention on June 30, 2022, has been added to the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, with at least 51 people sick. No food linked to these illnesses has been identified, and we don’t know where the ill persons live, the patient age range, or illness onset dates. And the Jif peanut butter Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak has ended.

There is a discrepancy in the numbers reported in that cyclospora outbreak between the FDA and CDC. The CDC reported that there are 61 cases of non-travel linked cyclosporiasis reported in May and June 2022, while the FDA has 51 cases linked in this outbreak.

Every year since 2013, there has been a cyclospora outbreak in the U.S. that occurs among people who have not traveled outside the country. Cyclospora is endemic in tropical and subtropical regions around the globe, but until nine years ago, domestically-acquired cases were rare. These outbreaks have been linked to bagged salad mixes, vegetable trays, basil, cilantro, raspberries, and mesclun.

The other announcement is that the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to recalled Jif peanut butter has ended with 21 people sick in 17 states, an increase of five more patients and five more states. Four people have been hospitalized because the are so ill, an increase of two more patients.

All of the other outbreaks remain the same, except for the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+outbreak in an unidentified food. While the outbreak has been declared over, the investigation continues.