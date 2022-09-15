Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Illnesses Increase to 386

by

The Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek illness count has increased to 386 in 39 states, with 130 people hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an increase of 17 more patients since the last update on August 25, 2022. This number is an estimate based on Consumer Complaint and CAERs reports received by the FDA. And it was revised downward in July 2022 once the investigation started.

Patients live in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The case count by state was not provided. We also do not know the patient age ranges.

Patients have experienced gastrointestinal illnesses and symptoms of liver problems, along with abdominal liver function. Some patients have needed liver transplants, while others have had their gall bladders removed. The government says that these illnesses “may be attributable” to eating that frozen product.

Daily Harvest recalled this product in June 2022, but the last illness onset date was September 4, 2022, and since it’s frozen and has a long shelf life, people most likely are still eating it. The product is Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles that are packaged in 12 ounce white pouches. It was sold online nationwide, and in two retail locations: the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, Illinois, and a pop up store in Los Angeles, California.

And there is still no definitive answer about what has caused these illnesses. Daily Harvest said on July 19, 2022 that it seemed tara flour, which comes from the seed of the tara tree that grows in the Andes in Peru, was the cause of these illnesses, but the government has not commented on this information.

The government continues to tell consumers and retailers to not eat, sell, or serve this recalled product. Check your freezer to see if you have some; if so, discard it immediately. And if you have eaten this product and have been ill, see your doctor.