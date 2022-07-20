Tara Flour Culprit in Daily Harvest Lentil Crumbles Illnesses

by

Daily Harvest has identified tara flour as the apparent culprit in the illnesses that may be linked to that company’s French Lentil + Leeks Crumbles. The FDA reports that there have been 277 adverse event complaints received so far, and that 96 people have been hospitalized because they are so ill; some have had their gall bladders removed. There have been almost 500 anecdotal reports of illness. The FDA has not commented on this new information as of July 19, 2022.

But there is no indication of just what it is about the tara flour that has made people sick. The product is not inherently toxic. And considering that the crumbles have been tested for everything from E. coli bacteria to Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, gluten, pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals, it’s surprising that no specific compound has been identified.

Tara Flour

Tara flour is made from the seed of the tara tree, classified as a legume, which is native to the Andes in Peru. The pods, which look like pea pods, are a bright orange color. The germ of the seed is ground to make the flour. The flour is vegan, gluten-free, is a complete protein, and is low in carbs.

The tara flour was only used to make the French Lentil + Leek frozen crumbles. And the company’s research shows that the illnesses are only linked to that specific product. The company is no longer sourcing from that product’s producer, and that producer doesn’t provide any other ingredients for Daily Harvest’s more than 140 other items. The company is continuing to investigate the issue with the FDA and the flour producer.

Where Patients Live

So far, ill persons live in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The crumbles, which were sold nationwide through online sales and direct delivery, were recalled on June 23, 2022. If you still have this product in your home, discard it.

If you have eaten Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leeks Crumbles and have been ill with symptoms including jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, fever, itching with no rash, nausea, gastrointestinal illness, severe abdominal pain, fatigue, and body aches, see your doctor. These are symptoms of problems with the liver.