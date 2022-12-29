Deadly Big Olaf Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak: Number 3 of 2022

by

The deadly Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak was the number three outbreak of 2022, with at least 28 people sick in 11 states. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized because they were so sick. One person who lived in Illinois died.

The patient case count by state was: Colorado (1), Florida (14), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), Nebraska (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), and Pennsylvania (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 92 years. Illness onset dates range from January 24, 2021 to August 19, 2022. Some of those sick included pregnant people and newborns, and one illness caused a pregnancy loss.

Of the 23 people interviewed in this outbreak, all said they ate ice cream before getting sick. Sixteen people reported eating Big Olaf Creamery ice cream or eating ice cream at restaurants supplied by that company. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected samples of Big Olaf ice cream along with environmental samples taken at the company’s facility in Sarasota, Florida. The outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in those samples.

Ten patients were part of four illness clusters in this outbreak. Those clusters helped investigators zero in on the Big Olaf brand. Big Olaf Creamery recalled all flavors, lots, and expiration dates or their ice cream through June 30, 2022 on July 13, 2022.

If you ate Big Olaf ice cream and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.