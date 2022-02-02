Enteroinvasive E. coli O143:H26 Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new outbreak has been listed on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table: Enteroinvasive E. coli O143:H26 that is not linked to any specific food. At least 16 people are sick in this unusual outbreak. This particular serovar has not often been seen in the United States before, but has been observed occasionally in Europe.

Enteroinvasive E. coli bacteria (EIEC) do not produce Shiga toxins. This particular pathogen is closely related to Shigella and scientists think it causes watery diarrhea through invasion of epithelial cells in the colon. Symptoms of this infection include abdominal cramps, lethargy, abdominal pain and cramps, and occasionally fever. There is not much information available on the efficacy of antimicrobial therapy for this infection.

So far, no recall has been initiated, no traceback has been started, there have been no on site inspections started, and there has been no sample collection or analysis. The FDA does not provide much information on its outbreak table unless there are specific actions that consumers can take to protect themselves.

There are three other active outbreaks on that table: the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens; the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads; and the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Fresh Express salads.

The best ways to protect yourself against these illnesses is to keep up to date on FDA and USDA recalls, to pay attention to outbreak investigations, and to handle food carefully in the kitchen. Cook all food to safe final internal temperatures, avoid cross-contamination, and wash your hands throughly with soap and water before cooking and eating.