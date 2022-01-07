CDC Reduces Case Count in Simple Truth Power Greens E. coli Outbreak

by

The CDC reduces case count in the Simple Truth Power Greens E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in an unusual move. The original outbreak notice stated that 13 people in six state were sick. Now there are 10 people sick in four states. California and Mississippi were dropped from the state count, and the number of people sick in Washington state decreased from seven to six.

This happened because the case definition was updated. Three people were infected with E. coli bacteria that were not as closely related genetically to the rest in this outbreak. And none of those patients said they ate Organic Power Greens before they got sick.

The case count by state is now: Alaska (2), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), and Washington (6). The patient age range is from 26 to 79 with a median age of 59. Of ten people who gave information to public heath officials, four were hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a kind of kidney failure. This may seem unusual since that complication usually affects children, but adults can develop HUS too. And adult HUS can be more serious.

In interviews with public health officials, nine of the patients said they ate Organic Power Greens that were sold under the Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket brands. Seven of those patients’ shopper records showed they bought those products. That product contains organic spinach, kale, chard, and mizuna. The Power Greens were sold at Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle stores, among others, and have best if used by dates through December 20, 2021.

In the first investigation notice, the CDC stated that some people used the salad to make smoothies. If you froze any of that mixture, discard it. Freezing does not kill E. coli bacteria.

If you ate this product and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.