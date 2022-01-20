Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria Hepatitis A Outbreak Update

by

The Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria Hepatitis A outbreak has been updated with more information, according to news reports. A second death has been confirmed, and a third death is being investigated in relation to this outbreak. Ten cases are confirmed and three probable cases are under investigation by public health officials.

The outbreak was confirmed by the Montgomery County Health Department in Pennsylvania on January 7, 2021, and is associated with the restaurant at this time. The restaurant is located at 2401 Main Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania, located in West Norriton Township in that state.

Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria management has denied responsibility for the outbreak and has issued a statement that says, in part, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed. We cannot and will not take responsibility for something we did not cause.” The restaurant has been closed since January 7, 2022.

This outbreak has a high hospitalization rate. Of the ten confirmed cases, seven have been hospitalized, for a rate of 70%.

Officials think that the exposure allegedly occurred in late November, 2021. And they say that there is likely no risk to the public at this time.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include a fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, stomach pain, joint pain, light clay colored stools, diarrhea, dark urine, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the eyes and skin. People usually experience symptoms 15 to 50 days after exposure. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, especially after eating at that restaurant in late November 2021, see your doctor.