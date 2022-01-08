Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria Closed in Deadly PA Hepatitis A Outbreak Investigation

by

Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton Township, Pennsylvania has been temporarily closed in the deadly hepatitis A outbreak announced this week by Montgomery County officials. The restaurant is located at 2401 Main Street in Norristown. The closure will remain in place while public health officials investigate this outbreak.

As of January 7, 2021, 11 cases are under investigation. That is an increase of three cases since the outbreak was announced. Nine cases are confirmed. Of the nine people who are confirmed, seven have been hospitalized. One death is confirmed, and an additional death is under investigation. The exposure to the virus allegedly occurred in late November, 2021, according to the county press release.

The source of the virus is under investigation. And the county officials say that exposure no longer presents a risk. But more information into probable cases that resulted from the health advisory issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on January 5, 2021 prompted the restaurant’s closure.

Hepatitis A is a very contagious virus and is spread through person-to-person contact, through contaminated food and drink, and through contact with contaminated surfaces. A tiny amount of feces is enough to cause transmission.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant of the torso where the liver is located, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, diarrhea, joint pain, lethargy, and jaundice. Some people experience no symptoms at all but can still spread the virus. Symptoms usually appear two to seven weeks after infection. And even people who eventually experience symptoms can spread the virus up to two weeks before they know they are sick.

If you ate at Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Norristown, Pennsylvania and have been ill with the symptoms of hepatitis A, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.