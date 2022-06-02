Hepatitis A Strawberries Imported From Baja California in Mexico

by

The hepatitis A strawberries that are linked to an outbreak in the United States and Canada were imported from Baja, California, a state in Northern Mexico. The berries are branded as FreshKampo and HEB by a common supplier, according to the FDA.

The berries were for sale between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022. They are no longer available for sale because they are past their shelf life. The berries may have been sold at these retailers, and may have also been sold at others: HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trade Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

The FDA is concerned because consumers may have frozen the strawberries. The hepatitis A virus is not destroyed by freezing. If you did buy these berries and preserved them, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure if you bought these specific strawberries, throw them away.

This investigation is ongoing, and more products may be included in this warning. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell, serve, or eat any fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB if purchased between March 5, 2022 and April 25, 2022.

The case count remains: California (15), Minnesota (2), and North Dakota (1). The last illness onset date was April 30, 2021.

If you ate these strawberries, monitor your health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for 50 days after consumption; that’s how long symptoms can take to appear, although most people get sick after two weeks. If you ate the berries within the last two weeks, talk to your doctor about getting a hepatitis A vaccine to prevent the illness.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include sudden nausea and vomiting, fatigue, clay-colored stools, dark urine, a low grade fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, joint pain, and jaundice. If you have suffered these symptoms and did eat those strawberries, see your doctor. You may be part of this hepatitis A strawberries outbreak.