McHenry County Outbreak Linked to D.C. Cobb’s Updated

The McHenry County outbreak in Illinois that is linked to D.C. Cobb’s restaurant has been updated, according to the McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH). That restaurant is located at 1204 North Green Street in McHenry. The owner of the restaurant is fully cooperating with the investigation.

According to the last update, on September 15, 2022, at least 16 people are sick after eating at that restaurant. The case count has not been updated. The newest update also said that MCDH launched their investigation after getting a call from the restaurant’s owner and receiving complaints of illness from people who ate at the restaurant five to seven days earlier.

That incubation period, if accurate, does provide some clues to the possible pathogen. Pathogens with that incubation time frame include Salmonella, E. coli, Vibrio, Shigella, and Campylobacter. Norovirus illness symptoms usually begin in a few hours.

The county asked patrons of that restaurant to fill out a survey if they dined at that restaurant within a certain time frame, whether or not they got sick. They received 508 responses and would like to thank everyone who participated; the survey is now closed.

Public health officials are evaluating the survey responses and interviewing patients. Data is being analyzed to “determine the scope and cause of the outbreak including whether any food items are the likely source of the illness and to identify other risk factors that contributed to the spread.” Stool samples from patients are also being collected and sent to labs.

The update did add the qualifier that it’s not always possible to determine if a single food item caused an outbreak. Multiple food items could have caused illness, or officials may not have enough information to determine the cause.

If you ate at D.C. Cobb’s and have been ill, see your doctor, especially if you are experiencing severe illness. You may be part of this McHenry county outbreak.