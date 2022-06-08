New E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

A new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has been added to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. At least 10 people are sick. We do not know the states where the ill persons live, their age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. Traceback has been initiated, but no recall has been issued, there has been no on-site inspection or sample collection, and no analysis of any product has started. This new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak is probably associated with an FDA-regulated food.

This outbreak joins four other active outbreak investigations, and the investigation into the Cronobacter illnesses and Abbott Nutrition’s powdered infant formula plant closure has been transferred to an IMG investigative unit.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to imported FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries has been added to the table. In that outbreak, at least 17 people in three states (California, Minnesota, and North Dakota) have been sickened. Twelve people have been hospitalized, which is a very high rate for this type of outbreak. Traceback has been initiated, along with on-site inspections.

The Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to certain types of recalled Jif peanut butter is still being investigated. Traceback has been initiated, an on-site inspection has begun, and samples have been collected and have been analyzed. In that outbreak, at least 16 people in 12 states are sick and two people have been hospitalized.

The unidentified outbreak that may be linked to dry cereal has had 558 adverse events reported to the FDA. In that investigation, on-site inspection has been initiated and samples have been collected and sent to a lab for analysis.

And the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has not been solved now has 21 patients, an increase of one more patient since the last update was issued. Traceback is the only action the FDA has taken so far in that investigation.