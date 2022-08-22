Ohio Wendy’s E. coli Outbreak Grows to 19 Sick, Four Hospitalized

by

The Ohio Wendy’s E. coli outbreak has grown to include 19 people sick with four in the hospital, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There is no mention of any patient with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure that is a complication of this type of infection. That is an increase of three patients since the last update from Wood county on August 15, 2022. And the number of counties included in the case count have expanded.

The patient case count by county is: Wood (7), Lorain (3), Cuyahoga (2), Lucas (2), Mahoning (2), Clermont (1), Franklin (1), and Summit (1). The paitent age range is from 8 to 82 years. There are 11 males and eight females. Four people have been hospitalized.

Romaine lettuce served on Wendy’s burgers and sandwiches has been named by the CDC as a possible source for this outbreak, but this information has not yet been confirmed. Investigators are working to test the lettuce and to see if it has been served at other restaurants. Many of the Ohio patients reported eating burgers and sandwiches made with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania before they got sick.

While there is no recommendation to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants, many food safety experts say that, for now, you should avoid eating any Wendy’s menu items made with romaine lettuce. In fact, Wendy’s has pulled romaine from its restaurants in those four states while the investigation is being conducted. Romaine has been linked to many E. coli outbreaks in the past few years.

The symptoms of an E. coli illness typically begin three to five days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Most people suffer from severe and painful abdominal cramps and diarrhea that is bloody. Some patients may also have a low grade fever, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms of HUS start about a week later, and include little or no urine output, easy bruising, pale skin, and lethargy.

If you ate at a Wendy’s restaurant and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Ohio Wendy’s E. coli outbreak.