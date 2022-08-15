Wood County Ohio E. coli Illness Cluster Grows to 16 Sick

by

The Wood county Ohio E. coli illness cluster has grown to include 16 patients, with six hospitalized, according to 24 News. The patient age range is from 13 to 60. There is no word on whether or not any hospitalized patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure and a complication of an E. coli infection.

Lab samples have been sent to the Ohio Department of Health. Genetic testing will be conducted on those isolates to see if the cases are connected and something the patients have in common made them ill. The results are expected this week. Until lab tests confirm that at least two or more unrelated people are sickened with the same strain of E. coli, an outbreak will not be named.

Benjamin Robison, health commissioner for the Wood County Health Department told that outlet, “We are doing a comprehensive investigation to understand what the cause of this was. Until we know whether these diseases are being caused by the same strain, we really have to wait to understand what our next steps are going to be.”

In the past, E. coli outbreaks have been linked to animal attractions, flour, romaine lettuce, bagged salads, yogurt, raw milk, raw sprouts, ground beef, and cake mix. Restaurants have also been the source of these types of outbreaks. Another current cluster of E. coli illnesses in Ottawa County, Michigan has sickened at least 12 people.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually start three to five days after exposure. Some patients may have a low fever, nausea, and vomiting. The most common symptoms are severe and painful abdominal cramps and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you live in the area and you or anyone in your household has been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wood County Ohio E. coli illness cluster. The county is also asking you to fill out a survey to help them solve these illnesses.