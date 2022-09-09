by

A possible Campylobacter outbreak in McHenry County, Illinois has sickened at least eight people, according to a McHenry County press release. Patients got sick between August 17 and August 30, 2022. That number is four times more cases compared to the previous two weeks, and more than three times more cases in August compared to July 2022. No common source of infection has been identified at this time.

Although Campylobacter is the most common cause of diarrhea in the United States, outbreaks, which are defined as two or more unrelated people sickened by the same bacterial strain, from this pathogen are relatively rare. In 2021, there was a Campylobacter outbreak in Washington state linked to Dungeness Creamery raw milk that sickened at least five people. And in 2020, a Campylobacter outbreak linked to Swan Bros. Dairy raw milk sickened at least 10 people in Oklahoma.

Other outbreaks have been associated with creeks, pet store puppies.and municipal water supplies. An outbreak that was associated with food occurred at Rediviva restaurant in Aberdeen, Washington sickened 25 people and hospitalized two. The outbreak was allegedly linked to chicken liver mousse from Draper Farms.

Symptoms of Campylobacter poisoning include fever, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps that usually start two to five days after infection. Some patients may also experience nausea and vomiting. While most people recover without medical intervention, a serious complication called Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur. This syndrome is the number one cause of acute neuromuscular paralysis in people.

To protect yourself, do not consume raw milk or foods made with raw milk, wash your hands well before preparing food and eating, cook all meats to safe final internal temperatures, and avoid cross-contamination between raw meats and poultry and foods eating uncooked.

If you live in that area and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this possible Campylobacter outbreak in McHenry county.