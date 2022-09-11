Possible HelloFresh Ground Beef E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Announced by USDA

by

A possible HelloFresh ground beef E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has been announced by the USDA in a public health alert for that product. The ground beef was packaged in some HelloFresh meal kits.

The CDC has yet to release an investigation notice, so we don’t know how many people are sick, the states where they live, if anyone has developed HUS, if the ground beef is actually the cause of illnesses, the illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. The meal kits were shipped to consumers from July 2 to July 21, 2022.

The recalled product is 10 ounce plastic vacuum-packed packages containing Ground beef 85% lean/15% fat with the codes “EST#46481 L1 22 155” or “EST#46481 L5 22 155” printed on the side of the packaging. The plastic ground beef packages have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 and raw ground beef is the probable cause. Traceback information found that multiple patients purchased ground beef produced at establishment M46841 that was distributed in HelloFresh meal kits.

FSIS is concerned that this product may still be in consumers’ freezers. If you do have this product in your home, with those specific codes and that establishment number, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw the kit away in a double sealed package inside a secure trash can.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea. Some patients can develop a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which is a type of kidney failure.

Symptoms of HUS include little or no urination, pale skin, lethargy, and easy bruising. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible because they could be a part of this possible HelloFresh ground beef E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.