Recall Roundup For The Week of December 3, 2022

We’re bringing back the recall roundup! This is a collection of all Class 1 recalls issued during the past week. Class 1 recalls include those items where there is a “reasonable probability that eating the food will cause health problems or death.” So let’s get started.

The first recall is for James Farms Frozen Raspberries, for possible hepatitis A contamination. The recalling firm is Exportadora Copramar. The berries were imported from Chile. The frozen raspberries were packaged in two 5 pound bags per 10 pound carton. The UPC number on this product is 76069501010, with the lot code CO 22-165. They were sold through Restaurant Depo/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

A public health alert was issued on December 6, 2022 for Carne Molina ground beef, which may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the product was no longer available for sale, but consumers may have it in their home freezers. The ground beef was sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville, Texas and was ground in that store on November 28, 2022.

Also on December 6, Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf was recalled because it was processed on a line that may have previously handled under processed products. The codes on the label range from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B”. The loaf has the establishment number Est. 537V.

On December 7, 2022, Cranberry Sweets Mint Meltaways were recalled for undeclared peanuts. The product actually contained Peanut Butter Meltaways. The lot number 032123 is stamped on the bottom of the package.

Lidl recalled their Favorina Advent Calendars for possible Salmonella contamination on December 7, 2022. They were sold at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022. The calendars have the barcode number 4056489516965.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.