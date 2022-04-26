Three Potential Severe Hepatitis Cases in Children in Illinois

by

The problem with severe hepatitis cases in children has now spread to Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). There are more than a hundred children sickened around the world in this outbreak that may be linked to a certain strain of adenovirus. The children are all under the age of 10. One child living in Illinois required a liver transplant.

Nine children who live in Alabama are also sick. Two of those children have required liver transplants. Those children range in age from one to six years. All were previously healthy, and none had COVID-19.

In Illinois, two of the cases are in suburban Chicago, and one is in Western Illinois. IDPH is working to learn of other suspected cases and is asking healthcare providers in the state to be alert for symptoms of the inflammation and to report suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin to authorities.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a nationwide health alert about this problem. Some of the affected children have been diagnosed as being infected with adenovirus type 41. No epidemiological link or common exposure was found among these children. And adenovirus 41 is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in otherwise heathy children.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. It is most commonly caused by the viruses hepatitis A, B, and C. The viruses have been ruled out in the cases in Alabama.

Symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light colored stools, diarrhea, join pain, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. Hepatitis can be serious and can affect the liver enough so that the patient needs a liver transplant.

The government is asking parents and caregivers to be aware of thee symptoms of hepatitis and to contact their doctor with any concerns. Children should be up to date on all of their vaccinations.