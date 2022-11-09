Three Sick in E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak in King County, Washington

by

Three people are sick in an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in King County, Washington, according to information from the King County Health Department. No one has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. And no source for the pathogen has been identified.

Three people from three separate households have been sickened with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria (STEC). The illness onset dates range from October 4 through October 16, 2022. The patient age range is from 18 to 36 years. Confirmed cases are linked through whole genome sequencing, which means they likely have a common source of infection.

Two out of those three patients reported eating dishes that were prepared with raw or undercooked beef before they got sick. But officials cannot rule out other possible sources at this stage of the investigation.

Public health is conducting interviews with the patients to try to identify any common exposures. On November 2, 29022, environmental health investigators visited two locations listed by some of the patients as places they ate during their likely exposure period. Environmental samples were collected. STEC has not yet been detected in those samples. Additional test results are pending.

In addition, investigators are working with the USDA and Washington State Department of Health to identify related cases in other counties, and to begin traceback of products in common.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection usually take a few days to appear after infection. Most people suffer from a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody. This infection can be life-threatening, especially for young children and the elderly.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in King County, Washington.