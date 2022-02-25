West Virginia Infant Has Salmonella After Ingesting Powdered Formula

by

A West Virginia infant has Salmonella after ingesting recalled powdered infant formula, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). This illness is in addition to the four infants the FDA reported sick with Cronobacter and Salmonella infections in association with certain recalled lots of Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum formula produced by Abbott Nutrition. This is the first case in that state of Salmonella in an infant as a result of consuming the formula. The other cases were from Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas.

The FDA says that the products, which were produced at Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, were distributed from September 6, 2021 to December 18, 2021. One infant death was reported, but the FDA says that death may be associated with Cronobacter; the death is under investigation.

The recalled products have the first two digits of the code 22 through 37, the code has the digit and letter combinations K8, SH, or Z2, and the expiration date on the product is April 1, 2022 or later. The formula is widely distributed across the United States and other counties, including Canada. WIC participants are allowed to exchange these products, according to the USDA.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health said in a statement, “Parents and caregivers with infants on formula should immediately review the formula to ensure they are not using a recalled product. They should seek immediate medical care if their infant has consumed recalled formula and their infant is experiencing signs and symptoms of Cronobacter or Salmonella infection: diarrhea, poor feeding, irritability, vomiting, or blood in their stool.”

Parents with a sick infant are encouraged to keep both open and unopened cans of recalled formula. The health department may ask to sample the product to aid in the investigation.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in an infant include poor feeding, diarrhea, irritability, vomiting, blood in the stool, fever, and abdominal tenderness. Symptoms of dehydration, a serious complication from this infection, can include crying without tears and a decline in urination.

Early symptoms of Cronobacter, which include crying, a fever, very low energy, and poor feeding, should be noted by parents. If an infant is exhibiting these symptoms and was fed powdered formula, that baby should immediately be taken to a doctor. Cronobacter can cause severe life-threatening infections including meningitis and sepsis. And healthcare providers and health departments are encouraged to report any confirmed cases of Cronobacter or Salmonella in infants who consumed the recalled products. Cronobacter is not a reportable condition in West Virginia, or any other state in the country except Minnesota.