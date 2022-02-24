Similac Cronobacter Recall Support Offered to WIC Recipients by USDA

by

Similac Cronobacter recall support is being offered by the USDA so WIC participants can exchange recalled powdered infant formula. Certain lots of Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum formula are being recalled for possible Cronobacter and Salmonella contamination after four infants got sick. The formula is offered through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service is “strongly encouraging” agencies in affected states, territories, and tribal nations to take immediate action to make sure that WIC participants can exchange recalled baby formula and can use WIC credits to purchase product that has not been recalled. The agencies can request waivers of certain WIC regulations for maximum flexibility.

The waivers that are offered include medical documentation, maximum monthly allowance, and vendor exchanges. The first waiver is for the requirement of medical documentation for the issuance of non contract brand infant formula. The second waiver is for the maximum monthly allowance for infant formula to families receiving Food Package I and II only. And the third waiver is for the federal requirement that prohibits WIC authorized vendors from providing exchanges of products purchased with WIC benefits. WIC participants will be treated like all other customers during this recall.

Many of the recalled products are issued by state agencies administering the WIC program. State agencies must tell WIC participants not to purchase or use recalled products, and must provide instructions explaining how to receive update WIC benefits through their EBT cards or WIC paper food instructions.

The four infants sickened after consuming Similac, EleCare, or Alimentum powdered formulas live in Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. All four infants were hospitalized. One baby died, but the FDA says that it is not known if Cronobacter contributed to that death. FDA inspectors found Cronobacter sakazakii in environmental samples that were taken from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan manufacturing facility.

The EleCare, Alimentum, and Similac Cronobacter recalled formulas was sold in the United States and Canada and other countries. These products have the expiration date of 4-1-2022 or later, codes that contain K8, SH, or Z2, and the first two digits of the code 22 through 37. If you have any of these products in your home, do not feed them to your infant.

The symptoms of a Cronobacter infection in infants can start with a fever, poor feeding, crying, and very low energy. Some babies may also have seizures. Any infant who is being fed powdered formula should be taken to a doctor if these symptoms develop. In some babies, sepsis or meningitis can develop. Those symptoms include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements. Any infant with those symptoms must see a doctor immediately.