What are the current food poisoning outbreaks in the United States? At this time there are four active outbreaks that are being investigated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments. In total, these outbreaks have sickened at least 93 people and have hospitalized 33.

The newest outbreak is the sapovirus outbreak linked to oysters that were harvested from a section of Galveston Bay in Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, dozens of people who live in Texas and Florida are sickened in this outbreak.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea is ongoing. That outbreak has sickened two people from Nevada and Michigan; both were hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since November 17, 2022.

Another Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses has sickened at least 16 people in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have been hospitalized, and one person who lived in Maryland has died. That investigation has not been updated since November 9, 2022.

A Salmonella Litchfield outbreak linked to recalled Mariscos Bahia fresh salmon has sickened at least 33 people in California, Arizona, and Illinois. Thirteen people have been hospitalized. That outbreak has not been updated since October 25, 2022.

To protect yourself from these current food poisoning outbreaks and others that will occur in the future, avoid eating risky foods especially during the holiday season, stay up to date on food recalls and foodborne illness outbreak investigation notices. Always handle food with care, cook it to safe final internal temperatures, and don’t prepare food for others if you are sick.