Salmonella Litchfield Outbreak Linked to Mariscos Bahia Salmon

A Salmonella Litchfield outbreak linked to Mariscos Bahia fresh raw salmon products has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At least 33 people in three states are sick, and 13 people have been hospitalized. The salmon was supplied to restaurants in two cities in California and Arizona by that company.

The fish sold to restaurants by Mariscos Bahia, Inc. include salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, and halibut. The restaurants are located in Pico Rivera, California and Phoenix, Arizona. This fish was not sold directly to consumers in grocery stores or markets.

The case count by state is: California (21), Arizona (11), and Illinois (1). Illness onset dates range from June 14, 2022 to September 18, 2022. The patient age range is from age one to 67 years. Of 25 people who gave information to investigators, 13 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 52%, which is more than double the typical hospitalization rate of 20% for this type of outbreak.

Of the 16 people interviewed by public health investigators, 12, or 75%, said they ate raw fish, sushi, or poke before they got sick. Of 11 people who remembered details of their meal, nine, or 82%, reported eating raw salmon.

There were three illness clusters identified by investigators at restaurants in this outbreak. A cluster is defined as two or more people who do not live in the same household who ate food from the same retail location before getting sick. FDA traced the source of fresh, raw salmon eaten by ill persons in these clusters back to Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

Then, FDA collected an environmental sample that included multiple swabs at the Mariscos Bahia, Inc. facility in Pico Rivera, California. Salmonella was identified from multiple swabs. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) analysis is ongoing. WGS completed to date indicates that Salmonella detected in at least one of the swabs from the facility is the outbreak strain.

CDC is advising restaurants not to sell or serve salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, or halibut received on or after June 14, 2022 from Mariscos Bahia, Inc. The fish was distributed fresh. Remember that freezing does not destroy Salmonella bacteria, so freezing the fish will not make it safe.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate raw fish at restaurants in those cities and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak.