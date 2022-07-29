Wisconsin Shelled Pea Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Six

by

A Wisconsin shelled pea Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least six people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The peas were sold at farmers markets and farm stands in Wisconsin. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and local health departments are collaborating with DHS on this investigation.

The six patients were sickened with the same strain of Salmonella after purchasing peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as the Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah. Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

The peas were sold from those venues starting on July 1, 2022. If you bought those peas and froze them for later consumption, throw them away, even if you plan to cook them because of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you ate those peas and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.

This investigation is ongoing. You can get free confidential support finding a doctor or another healthcare provider by dialing 211 or calling 877-947-2211.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to three days after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms typically include a fever, chills, headache, nauseas, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate those peas and have been ill with those symptoms, you may be part of this Wisconsin shelled pea Salmonella outbreak.