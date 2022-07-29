July 29, 2022

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Wisconsin Shelled Pea Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Six

Wisconsin Shelled Pea Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Six

July 29, 2022 by Leave a Comment

A Wisconsin shelled pea Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least six people, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The peas were sold at farmers markets and farm stands in Wisconsin. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and local health departments are collaborating with DHS on this investigation.

Wisconsin Shelled Peas Salmonella Outbreak in Wisconsin Sickens 6, 3 Hospitalized

The six patients were sickened with the same strain of Salmonella after purchasing peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as the Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah. Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

The peas were sold from those venues starting on July 1, 2022. If you bought those peas and froze them for later consumption, throw them away, even if you plan to cook them because of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you ate those peas and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.

This investigation is ongoing. You can get free confidential support finding a doctor or another healthcare provider by dialing 211 or calling 877-947-2211.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to three days after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms typically include a fever, chills, headache, nauseas, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate those peas and have been ill with those symptoms, you may be part of this Wisconsin shelled pea Salmonella outbreak.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a Salmonella infection after eating Green Barn Farm Market shelled peas in Wisconsin, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856.

Filed Under: Featured, News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case
[contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.