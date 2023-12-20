CDC Updates Lead Poisoning Outbreak Linked to WanaBana

by

The CDC has updated the lead poisoning outbreak that is linked to recalled WanaBana cinnamon applesauce pouches. The CDC has received these numbers from state and local health departments: confirmed cases 67, probable cases 122, and suspect cases 16.

The states where ill children live are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The case count numbers are different from FDA numbers because the FDA uses confirmed numbers. As the investigation progresses, cases may move to different categories.

To be considered for the CDC cased count, the person must have had a blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit purée product after November 2022.

The vast majority of those sickened are children under the age of six. Children with lead poisoning may not show any symptoms. If your child ate these recalled products, talk to their pediatrician about getting a blood lead test.

Symptoms of acute lead poisoning can include anemia, weakness, fatigue, abdominal pain, constipation, and nausea. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead can cause severe health problems including learning disabilities and lowered IQ. Children are more susceptible to these complications because their bodies are still growing and developing.

If your chid ate any of the recalled products, which include WanaBana Cinnamon Fruit Puree, Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce pouches, and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce pouches, and has been sick, see your doctor. They may be part of this lead poisoning outbreak.