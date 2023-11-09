FDA Adds WanaBana Lead Exposures to CORE Outbreak Table

by

The FDA has added the WanaBana lead exposures to their CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. It joins the unsolved E. coli O121:H19 outbreak in a not yet identified food, and the Salmonella Thompson outbreak that is linked to Gills Onions diced onions.

The new addition to the Table is regarding seven children in five states who have suffered acute lead poisoning after eating WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree. The company has voluntarily recalled that product regardless of expiration date or lot number. Two other products have also been recalled for high lead content: Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce and Weis Cinnamon Apple Sauce.

Lead is a heavy metal that can cause acute lead poisoning, with symptoms of headaches, abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, and anemia, although many children do not exhibit any symptoms. Long term symptoms of lead poisoning include irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches and muscle prickling or burning, occasional abdominal discomfort, constipation, difficulty concentrating, headache, tremor, and weight loss.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead can, over time, lower IQ and cause learning disabilities. Lead is also harmful to adults and is linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, heart issues, and kidney damage.

The Salmonella Thompson outbreak that is linked to recalled Gills Onions diced onions has sickened at least 73 people in 22 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized.

Finally, there is an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak on the Table. The outbreak has sickened at least 37 people. The government has not yet identified the food that caused these illnesses. So far, only traceback has been conducted in relation to this outbreak.