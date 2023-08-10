FDA CORE Table Updated With More Cases and Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA CORE Table updated with more cases in one of the cyclospora outbreaks and the Salmonella outbreak. And a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added. The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has ended unsolved. There are seven active outbreak investigations on the table.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak investigation that ended, twelve people were sickened. Traceback was initiated, but officials could not identify a food that was the cause of those illnesses.

One of the three cyclospora outbreaks on the table has had a case count increase of eight more illnesses, from 47 sick to 55. Traceback has been initiated, and sample collection and analysis has started. The other two cyclospora outbreaks are unchanged.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+, one more person has been added to the case count. There are now 37 people sick. Traceback has started, samples have been collected and analyzed, and an on-site inspection has begun.

The E. coli O26 outbreak, which has sickened 13 people, is also unchanged. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated.

The hepatitis A outbreak that is linked to frozen organic strawberries is also unchanged. Ten people in four states are sick. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since July 20, 2023. Several recalls of frozen strawberries have been issued in relation to this outbreak.

And finally, a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added to the table. Two people are sick in that outbreak. FDA says that the product responsible for those illnesses has not been identified and has initiated traceback.

If you have ben experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.