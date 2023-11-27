FDA Lists Stores Where Listeria Contaminated Peaches Were Sold

by

The FDA has listed the stores where possibly Listeria contaminated peaches by HMC Farms and Signature Farms were sold. There is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to some of these products, with at least 11 sick and one death in seven states. Ill persons live in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, and Ohio.

The recalled, conventionally grown peaches, plums, and nectarines were sold at the retail level from May 1, 2022 through November 15, 2022 and from May 1, 2023 through November 15, 2023. While these fruits are no longer available for sale, some people most likely froze them for later use. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria are not destroyed by freezing temperatures, so these frozen fruits are not safe to eat.

The individual pieces of fruit have PLU stickers on the front that is labeled USA-E-U, with these numbers:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

The bags of fruit are sold in HMC Farms branded bags. Signature Farms peaches and nectarines are also recalled. They were sold in Signature Farms branded bags and labeled with the number 6359 printed on a white sticker attached to the bag.

These fruits may also have been relabeled and sold to other manufacturers who could have frozen them or relabeled the fruit to see under another brand.

The stores where the fruits were sold are:

Publix

WalMart and Sam’s CLub

Albertsons’s Company banner stores, which include ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Carrs, Eagle, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, Lucky, Pavilions, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, and Vons. The fruit was sold in these states: Alaska, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia,, Washington, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

ALDI stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

Sprouts Farmers Market

If you bought any of these fruits, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these possibly Listeria contaminated peaches, plums, and nectarines, ask your grocer. If they do not know, do not eat them. You can throw the fruits away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these fruits, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.