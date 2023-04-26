Frozen Strawberries Hepatitis A Case Count Increases to 8

by

The frozen strawberries hepatitis A outbreak case count has increased to 8 patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is an increase of one more patient since the last update on April 11, 2023. Several recalls of the strawberries have been issued, including the brands Kirkland Signature, Made With, PCC Community Markets, Trader Joe’s, Meijer, Vital Choice, and Simply Nature. The berries were imported from Baja, California in Mexico.

The case count by state is: California (2), and Washington (6). The new patient lives in Washington. Two people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates range from November 24, 2022 to April 12, 2023. The outbreak strain is the same one that was linked to strawberries imported from Mexico in 2022 that sickened at least 19 people in four states.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that frozen strawberries are the likely source of this outbreak. All eight patients said they ate frozen organic strawberries before they got sick.

Because these strawberries can last so long in the freezer, it’s possible that there are still some in consumers’ homes. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have any of the recalled strawberries. If you do, throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

The symptoms of hepatitis A can manifest between two weeks and 50 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include an upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain, yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, fever, joint pain, diarrhea, lethargy, dark urine, and light clay-colored stools.

If you have eaten any of the recalled frozen organic strawberries and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this frozen strawberries hepatitis A outbreak.