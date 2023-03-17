Frozen Strawberries Hepatitis A Outbreak Announced by CDC

by

A frozen strawberries hepatitis A outbreak has been announced why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak has sickened five people who live in Washington state. The outbreak is linked to frozen organic strawberries that were imported from “certain farms” located in Baja California, Mexico by a common supplier.

All five patients live in Washington state. Illness onset dates range from November 24, 2022 to December 27, 2022. The patient age range is from 38 to 61 years. Of five people who gave information about their illness to public health investigators, two, or 40%, have been hospitalized.

Two recalls have been issued in response to this outbreak. The first is for Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries distributed by Costco in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and San Diego. And the second is for Scenic Fruit Company Frozen Organic Strawberries and a Frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend. The brand names are Simply Nature, Kirkland Signature, Vital Choice, Made With, and PCC Community Markets. sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that frozen organic strawberries are the likely source of this outbreak. In interviews, all patients said they ate this product before getting sick.

The hepatitis A strain that is sickening people in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a hepatitis A outbreak in 2022. That outbreak was also linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico. In that outbreak, at least 19 people in four states were sickened.

If you have eaten these berries in the last two weeks, contact your doctor to see if a hepatitis A vaccination is right for you. That vaccine is most effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually begin 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus. People can suffer from yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, upset stomach and nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, fever, dark urine, light colored stools, joint pain, diarrhea, and feeling tired. While most people recover ver completely, some patients may experience liver damage and liver failure.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms and have eaten these recalled strawberries, see your doctor. You may be part of this frozen strawberries hepatitis A outbreak.