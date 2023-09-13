Fueling Minds Kitchen Calgary E. coli Outbreak Critical Violations

by

Critical violations have been found at the Fueling Minds Kitchen, which supplied food to daycare centers in Calgary, Alberta, that are experiencing a huge E. coli outbreak, according to news reports. At least 264 people are sick with lab-confirmed cases, 25 remain hospitalized, and 22 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Several patients have required dialysis. Officials say that this is the largest E. coli outbreak in that province.

The inspection report filed after officials went to Fueling Minds Kitchen found several critical violations including the presence of live and dead roaches. The report states that “significant evidence of a pest infestation was found at this food establishment.” Two live adult cockroaches were seen on the sides of the stainless steel equipment around the dishwashing area. The tin cat traps by the two separate two-compartment sinks had at least 20 cockroaches on the sticky pads each.

In addition, food equipment was not in good repair or proper working order at the Fueling Minds Kitchen. There was improper sanitization of equipment and utensils that were used to prepare food, and improper food handling procedures.

Officials still do not know the source of the E. coli contamination. Food has been collected from the centralized kitchen, along with samples of leftover food from the child care sites. This material is being tested in the Alberta Health Services labs. Meanwhile, public health officials have been working with Fueling Brains daycare centers about this outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever, nausea, and vomiting. Severe symptoms include severe and painful abdominal cramps along with diarrhea that is bloody.

Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, bleeding from the nose and mouth, lethargy, and pale skin. This complication is most common in children under the age of five. These symptoms constitute a medical emergency, and anyone who is sick should see a doctor immediately.