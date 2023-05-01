Gold Medal Flour Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 13

by

A Gold Medal Flour Salmonella Infantis outbreak has sickened at least 13 people in 12 states, according to the FDA. Three people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. General Mills recalled two types of its flour on April 28, 2023 because Salmonella Infantis, the same strain as the pathogen that has sickened people, was found in one type of that flour.

The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The last illness onset date was March 1, 2023.

This case count is almost identical to the one the CDC posted on March 30, 2023, about a Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to an unnamed brand of flour, with 12 sick in 11 states. One more person who lives in New Jersey has been added to the case count.

In the FDA notice, based on epidemiological data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five of nine cases said they had “exposure” to raw Gold Medal flour. Seven of eight cases told investigators they had consumed raw dough or batter.

FDA inspected the General Mills Kansas City, Missouri facility and collected product samples. One sample was positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing conducted on that sample found that it was identical to the outbreak strain that made people sick.

The recalled flour is two, five, and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All Purpose Flour. The “better if used by” dates are March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. You can see the UPC numbers of the recalled flours at the FDA web site.

If you have these flours in your home, or if you have decanted flour into another container and aren’t sure if you bought these flours, throw them away. Wash the containers, as well as the areas where the flour was kept, thoroughly with soap and water.

Uncooked flour is a raw agricultural product and cannot be eaten raw. There have been several food poisoning outbreaks linked to raw flour in the last several years, and the FDA and CDC have repeatedly warned people not to eat raw cookie dough or cake batter.

If you have eaten any of these recalled Gold Medal flour products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Gold Medal flour Salmonella Infantis outbreak.